Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

