Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

12/9/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/6/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/2/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/29/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/23/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/17/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $174.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.42 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

