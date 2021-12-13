Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

ENI (ETR: ENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.70 ($16.52) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/1/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($20.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/24/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($16.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.10 ($15.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($16.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.21 ($13.72) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.39).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.