Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

12/10/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. The company witnessed a decline in comparable store sales due to record sales in the year-ago period. Management highlighted that the company will witness tough comp sales comparison in the third and fourth quarter as well. It further anticipates continued headwinds in gross margin owing to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation and labor costs. Despite these headwinds, the company’s long-term prospects still look favorable. Ollie’s Army, store growth opportunities, high closeout supply levels and strong liquidity, position the company better.”

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

