Analysts Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) PT at $25.20

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ENFN opened at $18.51 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

