Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $102.61

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 91.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

