Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 4,221.25

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($55.78).

FUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($56.16) to GBX 4,170 ($55.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($64.62) to GBX 5,225 ($69.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,606 ($47.65). 198,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,492.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,393.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 62.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

