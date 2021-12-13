Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $256.25

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $260,648 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $11.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. 10,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $158.28 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

