Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $500.00

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 30,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Sika has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $41.09.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

