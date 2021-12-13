Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) PT at €34.03

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.03 ($38.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UN01 shares. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €39.89 ($44.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. Uniper has a one year low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a one year high of €40.22 ($45.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.44.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

