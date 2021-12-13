Analyzing ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.58 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Color Star Technology $6.78 million 7.69 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy 4.71% -4.46% 9.26% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats ABCO Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

