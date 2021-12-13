Analyzing ARCA biopharma (ABIO) and Its Peers

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ARCA biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ARCA biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 197 719 1177 36 2.49

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given ARCA biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.45 ARCA biopharma Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 50.25

ARCA biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ARCA biopharma peers beat ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

