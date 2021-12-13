Analyzing Gulf Resources (GURE) and Its Competitors

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gulf Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 253 1087 1406 46 2.45

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 108.42 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 12.76

Gulf Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

Risk and Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

