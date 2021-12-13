Analyzing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) & Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 33.69% 13.57% 2.07% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $8.24 billion 9.26 $2.09 billion $5.41 25.05 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 8 2 3.00 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus target price of $144.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Motive Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

