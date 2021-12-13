Analyzing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 5.16% 13.38% 5.81% Raiffeisen Bank International 19.88% 8.59% 0.71%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 1 8 0 2.70 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.43 -$132.51 million $0.45 6.70 Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.51 $918.13 million $1.07 6.98

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raiffeisen Bank International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.