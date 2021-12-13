Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($54.37) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($44.42) price target (up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.20)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,267.78 ($43.33).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,946 ($39.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,754.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,154.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Insiders have bought a total of 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025 over the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.