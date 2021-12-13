Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $80,507.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

