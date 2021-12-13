Anthony G. Quinn Acquires 43,108 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,976. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

