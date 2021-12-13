Anthony G. Quinn Acquires 43,108 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,976. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
