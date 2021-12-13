APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $31.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.63 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $85,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

