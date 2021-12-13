API3 (API3) Price Up 4.7% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $146.32 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00008424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006734 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.