Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

