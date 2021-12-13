Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,728. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

