ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.23 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

