Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

