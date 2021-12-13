Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

