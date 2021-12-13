Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $72.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,380. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $911.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

