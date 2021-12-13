ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

