ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $477,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $105.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

