ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

