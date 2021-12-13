ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

