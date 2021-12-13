ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $192.74 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

