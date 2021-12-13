ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,192 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

