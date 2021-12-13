ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $24.08 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,082,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,703 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

