ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $763,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $642.51 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $617.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.59. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

