ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

