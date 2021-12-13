ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €733.83 Average PT from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($824.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($949.44) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

ASML Company Profile

