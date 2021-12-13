ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €733.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($824.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

ASML Company Profile

