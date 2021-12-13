Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644,891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

