Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,188 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

