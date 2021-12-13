Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 108,185 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Castlight Health worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,250 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,933,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSLT opened at $1.46 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

