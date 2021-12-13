Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,239 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

