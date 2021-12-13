Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,121 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $105.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.