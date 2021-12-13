Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,279.50

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279.50 ($16.97) and last traded at GBX 1,299.18 ($17.23), with a volume of 21083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,293.50 ($17.15).

Several analysts have recently commented on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.54) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,842.57.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £349,750 ($463,797.90). Also, insider Anne Stevens bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.97) per share, for a total transaction of £110,670 ($146,757.72). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 134,000 shares of company stock worth $223,561,000.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

