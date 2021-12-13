ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0033 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $139,605.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00905199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ATBcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

ATBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

