Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atento were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Atento stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $347.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.