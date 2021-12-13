Atheios Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $21,698.66 and $101.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,227,367 coins and its circulating supply is 45,771,006 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

