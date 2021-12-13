ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $5.53 Average PT from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 30,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

