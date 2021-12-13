Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €52.00 to €42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atos traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 38489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEXAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

