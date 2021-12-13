Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $65.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

