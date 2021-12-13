Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NYSE C opened at $60.71 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

